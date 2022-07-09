Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh hold hands, smile at each other during their pre-wedding festivities. See new pics here

Actor Payal Rohatgi and her boyfriend, wrestler Sangram Singh are set to tie the knot on Saturday and their pre-wedding celebrations are on in full swing. Taking to Instagram, the couple, their teams, and Payal's brother Gaurav Rohatgi posted several pictures from their sangeet and mehendi celebrations. In the new photos, Payal and Sangram Singh are seen holding hands and smiling looking at each other. The festivities started with mehendi ceremony and was followed by sangeet. (Also Read | Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh seek blessings at Agra temple ahead of wedding)

For her sangeet ceremony, Payal wore a cream-coloured lehenga and accessorised with traditional jewellery. Sangram, for the occasion, wore a maroon and cream-coloured Indo -Western outfit. On his Instagram, Gaurav posted several photos as he and their mother performed a ritual. As Payal sat on a couch, they placed a red dupatta on her head and gave her a gift. They also kissed on her head as she smiled. He captioned the post, "The greatest gift God gave us is each other (red heart emoji) #sangeet #familylove." He geo-tagged the location as Jaypee Palace Agra.

The photography team also posted several pictures of the couple from their photoshoot on sangeet. In the photos, the duo gave different poses for the camera. Payal and Sangram sat next to each other and smiled as they looked at one another, in one of the pictures. He was also seen holding her in a photo. The photos were shared with the caption, "Some grooves, love and lots of fun. That's what sangeet night is for. Glimpse of @payalrohatgi & @sangramsingh_wrestler sangeet happened last night."

Gaurav posted several photos.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are set to to tie the knot on July 9.

The sangeet ceremony took place on Friday.

Payal with her family members.

Earlier, Payal posted posts from her mehendi ceremony also featuring Sangram. For the occasion, Payal wore a brown embellished lehenga and accessorised with flower jewellery. Sangram was dressed in navy blue ethnic wear. In the pictures, Payal smiled and gave different poses for the camera. "Trust the process. Your time will come," she wrote.

Payal posted posts from her mehendi ceremony also featuring Sangram.

For the occasion, Payal wore a brown embellished lehenga.

In one of the posts, Payal and Sangram looked at each other smiling as he got his mehendi done. Sangram was seen looking at Payal's palm in a photo. The caption read, "A woman’s most precious jewel is the man she marries."

Payal and Sangram, who have been dating for about 12 years, will get married on Saturday at an intimate ceremony in Agra. The couple got engaged in 2014. After their wedding, they will host a reception party in Delhi on July 14.

