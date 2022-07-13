Payal Rohatgi shares happy pics from post-wedding ceremonies: 'The person I am becoming is going to shock people'

Payal Rohatgi has shared happy pictures from her post-wedding ceremonies after she tied the knot with Sangram Singh last week. The actor said her new avatar would leave many people in shock. She is seen in a red lehenga, taking part in some indoor ceremonies held at the groom's home after a wedding. Also read: Payal Rohatgi wears classic red lehenga as bride, shares photos from her wedding with Sangram Singh

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Payal wrote, “The person I am becoming is going to shock a lot of people #shubhvivah #PayalkeSangRam.” Both Payal and Sangram are seen taking part in a small game in a bowl full of water. She is seen chatting and laughing with several family members. Some pictures also show the newlyweds taking the blessings of their elders.

Payal Rohatgi laughing while chatting with her new family.

Payal Rohatgi during a light moment.

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi with a family elder.

Payal Rohati and Sangram Singh after the wedding.

Fans of the couple wished them in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Your smile makes me happy.” Another commented, “Love and blessings to both of you.”

Payal and Sangram had also visited a temple in Agra post the wedding. Sharing a few pictures of them from the temple, Payal had written on Instagram, “As a married couple our first blessings at Temple Pancheshwar Mahadev in Agra. It’s located at the East gate of Taj Mahal. Visit that before you go visit Taj.” Sharing her wedding video, Payal had written, “I refuse to be hardened by this world.”

Payal and Sangram tied the knot in a Hindu wedding ceremony at the Jaypee Hotel in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The multiple-day wedding had all from a haldi, mehendi to sangeet. They also visited the Taj Mahal for a wedding photo shoot.

Payal was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show, Lock Upp. Sangram had visited her on the show and proposed to her for marriage. She had also expressed her helplessness at not getting married despite being in relationship with Sangram for almost a decade.

