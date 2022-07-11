Payal Rohatgi twirls in new pics with Sangram Singh as they visit Taj Mahal

Actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh recently visited Taj Mahal after tying the knot in Agra. The couple shared pictures from their outing as husband and wife on their Instagram handle. Earlier, they visited Pancheshwar Mahadev's temple in Agra to seek blessings for their married life. (Also read: Payal Rohatgi wears classic red lehenga as bride)

In the new pictures, Payal and Sangram Singh are seen dressed in traditional attires. While Payal opted for a bright pink lehenga, the wrestler wore an ivory sherwani. In the first picture, Payal twirled happily in front of the Taj Mahal as Sangram held her hand. In the next, both posed toward the camera and held each other. The post also included a monochrome concept picture.

Payal and Sangram dated for about 12 years before they got married. Their wedding was a low-key affair with only family and close friends in attendance. For D-Day, Payal turned into a traditional bride in a red lehenga choli set for their traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. She finished off her bridal look with heavy jewellery and minimal make-up.

On the other hand, Sangram looked dapper in an ivory sherwani and matching safa (a piece of cloth wrapped around the head like a turban). The couple has shared several glimpses from their wedding, including their varmala or jaimala ceremony, pheras and many more customs. Besides this, they have also treated fans with pictures of their pre-wedding functions.

During their haldi ceremony, they twinned in matching yellow outfits for the ceremony. On their sangeet night, Payal and Sangram also performed together. For the mehendi, Payal opted for a pink and orange salwar suit.

Payal and Sangram first met in 2011. The two got engaged in 2014. Payal Rohatgi was seen as one of the contestants on the first season of Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

