Pearl V Puri's bail hearing postponed, minor's father asks people not to 'accuse her of being a liar'

TV actor Pearl V Puri's bail plea hearing has been postponed to Tuesday, June 15. He was arrested by the Waliv police on last Friday for allegedly raping a five-year-old minor at a film set in Vasai in 2019. The accused had earlier applied for bail and the plea came up for hearing before the Vasai court on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ashish A. Dubey counsel of the father of the minor in the case has said that the client was not in contact with his daughter for five months as she was in custody with her mother. One day, when the father went to school to pay her school fees the minor came running to her father and said that she is scared and she wants to go with him. On reaching home, the child narrated what happened to her.

The father immediately called the police and after medical examination of the child at Nair hospital, it was confirmed that the child spoke the truth about the incident. The child named the accused with his screen name (Raghbir) in the serial Bepanah Pyarr and as the father did not watch TV serial, he did not know Pearl V Puri or the character he played.

When pictures of different other actors were shown to the girl, she said no. When Raghbir's (accused Pearl Puri's) picture was shown, the girl confirmed it was him.

Later, police spoke to the girl and she was made to meet the magistrate alone to record statement under Section 164 of CrPC. Even in front of the magistrate the girl confirmed the same story and identified the same person, said Dubey.

The complainant, through his counsel, said that influential people on social media are questioning the case against Pearl. He said that anyone would follow the same procedure if their child made such accusations. He also talked about how his bad marriage, toxic relationship, was being blamed to divert attention from the actual incident of a child being molested.

"My client who is a middle-class man is very deeply hurt by all these accusations because he is fighting all alone in this battle supporting the child. Is trying to get justice for 5-year-old child against rape such a big crime that everyone is being judgemental about the father rather than actually knowing facts from the police. With folded hands, my client requests everyone to let the judiciary do their job and stop accusing my daughter of being a liar," Dubey said.