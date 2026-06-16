Los Angeles, Actor Peter Serafinowicz became the latest addition to the cast of HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" series.

Peter Serafinowicz joins HBO's 'Harry Potter' series

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Serafinowicz, known for projects such as "The Tick" and "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace", among others, will essay the role of Peeves the Poltergeist in the series, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The series features Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The ensemble also includes Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, and Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil.

Among the additional cast, Daniel Rigby plays Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley portrays Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse appears as Argus Filch, Johnny Flynn plays Lucius Malfoy, Bertie Carvel takes on Cornelius Fudge, Luke Thallon plays Quirinus Quirrell, and Katherine Parkinson portrays Molly Weasley.

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{{^usCountry}} The role of the main villain, Lord Voldemort, has not yet been cast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The role of the main villain, Lord Voldemort, has not yet been cast. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The series, based on author J K Rowling's bestselling books, is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod serving as executive producer and directing multiple episodes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The series, based on author J K Rowling's bestselling books, is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod serving as executive producer and directing multiple episodes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The show is produced by HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television, with Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman of Heyday Films also serving as executive producers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The show is produced by HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television, with Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman of Heyday Films also serving as executive producers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The series adaptation aims to bring all seven of Rowling's novels to the screen, with each season corresponding to one book, with new seasons expected through 2036. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The series adaptation aims to bring all seven of Rowling's novels to the screen, with each season corresponding to one book, with new seasons expected through 2036. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The series revisits a franchise that was first brought to the screen by Warner Bros. in 2001. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The series revisits a franchise that was first brought to the screen by Warner Bros. in 2001. {{/usCountry}}

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The original film series comprised eight films released between 2001 and 2011, beginning with "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", starring Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley.

It culminated in the two-part adaptation of the final novel, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows". The film featured Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid, Alan Rickman as Snape, and Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall, while Ralph Fiennes played Lord Voldemort.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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