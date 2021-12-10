Pity those who look down upon TV actors: Surbhi Jyoti

Actor Surbhi Jyoti doesn’t wish to be typecast as “an actor who only does TV”. That is the reason the actor has tried her hand in the digital space, big screen and now features in music videos too. “The era of music videos is back and I’m thoroughly enjoying it,” says Jyoti, who was last seen in Jazim Sharma’s latest track Bismillah 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jyoti firmly believes that an actor should be independently known for their craft and not the medium they hail from. “I pity those who look down upon TV actors,” Jyoti opines and adds, “I don’t know how and when this has become a norm that if you have done films, you are a good actor and if you are from TV, you are not a good actor. I don’t know why people still believe in it. Maybe people need to take some time to fathom this simple fact that an actor should be judged on the basis of their acting skills and not which platform they come from. ‘Ye TV karta hai toh ye bura actor hi hoga’ is such a miserable statement to make.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jyoti, who started her career with TV including shows Qubool Hai! and Ishqbaaaz, finds the medium has the maximum reach. “OTT and films are not even close to that. Nothing can beat TV,” says the Naagin 3 actor.

While Jyoti’s work always makes the right noise, her personal life is sans any hullabaloo. “Whatever I want for myself, I always end up achieving it,” boasts Jyoti on keeping her private life personal. “It’s my own choice. I’m an actor and public figure but my personal life is nobody’s business,” she signs off.

STRAP: Surbhi Jyoti firmly believes that an actor should be independently known for their craft and not the medium they hail from.