Poonam Pandey: Speculation around cause of death to her ‘untraceable family’, everything we know so far

Poonam Pandey died of cervical cancer, her manager confirmed on Friday. She was 32. The model, actor and reality TV star's team shared a post on her official Instagram account to break the news of her death. While Poonam's 'unexpected' death continues to be mourned by numerous fans and celebs, there has been speculation about her cause of death, as well as her family's silence on her death. Also read: Poonam Pandey trends on social media, people ask if her 'Instagram account is hacked' Poonam Pandey died on Thursday, as per her team.

Poonam Pandey's team confirms cause of death

On Friday, a post shared by the late actor-model's team on Poonam Pandey's official Instagram account read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Speaking to Hauterrfly.com, Poonam’s manager Nikita Sharma further said, “Poonam Pandey’s commitment to her work and her unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles was truly remarkable. Her demise will continue to remind us of the urgency to prioritise health, particularly in the case of preventable diseases like cervical cancer.”

Why has Poonam Pandey's family not said anything?

Some reports have said that Poonam Pandey’s family is unreachable after her death announcement. As per a report by India Today, a source revealed that Poonam's family members are untraceable as attempts were made to get in touch with them, but their phones were either switched off or unreachable.

A source told the portal, "We tried calling Poonam’s sister after our last call with her but ever since, her phone has been switched off. Not only that, but her other family members are also not reachable. We tried to get in touch with 2-3 members of Poonam’s team as well and, surprisingly, everybody’s phone is either switched off or unreachable. Hence, we are also confused at this moment.”

Kamaal R Khan reacts to Poonam's death

Unconfirmed reports also said that Poonam died in Pune, while others reported her mortal remains were in her hometown, Kanpur. Hindustan Times could not independently confirm the veracity of these claims.

On the other hand, former actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) has rubbished the news of Poonam’s death, calling it a ‘publicity stunt’. Sharing a photo of Poonam on Instagram on Friday, he wrote in his caption, "Her death news is a publicity stunt. Poonam Pandey is alive." He also shared a video of Poonam with others from a bash, and wrote, “Poonam was enjoying in a party just 2 days ago!”

Speculation around cause of death

While some on social media are questioning the lack of details or any family statement, a report by Zoom, citing insiders as their sources, suggested that Poonam died due to a drug overdose, and not cervical cancer.

Others on social media are also reacting to a video from a Goa bash that Poonam posted on Instagram a couple of days before news of her death broke. It was her last Instagram post. Many said they were shocked by Poonam's ‘sudden death’.

Actor Sambhavna Seth also said that Poonam Pandey ‘never mentioned’ her cervical cancer. Sambhavna, who participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi with Poonam, said in an interview with News18, "Oh my god! I knew her. We have done Khatron Ke Khiladi together. I met her last year. We actually would keep meeting sometimes socially or at an event. But she never mentioned that she was going through any problems. It’s absolutely unbelievable, I still can’t digest it. Poonam was so young, hardly 30-32 years old. Life is just so unpredictable."

Bodyguard says Poonam never mentioned illness

In a new interview with India Today, Poonam Pandey's bodyguard Amin Khan said he last saw her on Monday; as per Poonam's team, she died on Thursday night. Amin also said that the model-actor 'never mentioned her illness to him or any of her staff' and added that Poonam's family, including her sister, are not his answering calls.

"I last left madam (Poonam Pandey) on January 29; we had a photo shoot with Rohit Verma (fashion designer) in Mumbai. After that, I dropped her home. She never mentioned any illness to me or any staff… We went home, but the watchman refused to let anyone in."

