Poonam Pandey's death stunt a ‘new low, sick mentality’, say social media users

Model, actor and reality TV star Poonam Pandey faked her own death to create awareness over cervical cancer. However, the internet is furious at her for taking such a step over a serious issue. (Also Read | Poonam Pandey says 'I'm alive' day after her team said she died of cervical cancer; apologises for 'shocking everyone') Poonam Pandey fakes her own death.

Internet is angry with Poonam Pandey

Taking to X, a person wrote, “Poonam Pandey is alive. Using a platform to spread awareness might be commendable, but faking your own death is a new low. Shame!” A comment read, “Yes yes! Poonam Pandey is alive. But using a serious issue like cervical cancer for cheap PR is absolutely disgraceful.”

An X user said, “As expected! All of this was a publicity stunt! All the people who were questioning her were right!” A tweet read, “Poonam Pandey is the biggest fraud, she is alive. This is beyond shameless."

Another person tweeted, "#PoonamPandey is alive. This is the worst PR campaign, ever. Such a sick mentality. Playing with people’s emotions by faking death is not cool at all.” Another X user wrote, “Like dude death is a joke? You could have created awareness by multiple ways.” "How desperate is that to gain attention," another X user commented.

Poonam Pandey spoke about why she faked her own death

Amid reports of her death, Poonam Pandey on Saturday announced that she had 'faked' her death and was alive and well. Taking to Instagram, Pandey shared a video which she captioned, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me."

In another Instagram message, Poonam said her stunt was aimed at spreading awareness regarding cervical cancer. "But tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease," her caption further read.

"Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer," she added.

Poonam shared videos

In another video on Instagram, Pandey said, "I am alive. I didn't die because of cervical cancer. Unfortunately I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer. It is not because they coudn't anything about it because they had no idea what to do about it. I'm here to tell you that unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable. All you have to do is you have to get your tests done and you have to get HPV Vaccine. We can do all this and more to make sure there is no more life lost to this disease."

In another video, shared on Instagram, Pandey apologized to her fans for spreading fake news of her being dead due to cervical cancer. In the video, she said, “I'm sorry I've caused this tear and I'm sorry to those whom I've hurt. My intention? To shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about. Which is cervical cancer. Yes, I faked my demise. Extreme, I know. But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we? It's a disease that silently takes your life. And this disease needed the spotlight urgently. I'm proud of what my death news has been able to achieve. And for those who have questions for me, I will see you live on Hot to Fly.”

On Friday, a post was shared on her Instagram handle which indicated that she died of cervical cancer.

