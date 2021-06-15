Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh: ‘She never dated Vikas Gupta’

Rahul Raj Singh has accused Vikas Gupta of using Pratyusha Banerjee's name for the sake of publicity. Rahul, who was dating Pratyusha, has said that Vikas never dated Pratyusha. However, he added that the late actor was aware of his sexual orientation.

Vikas Gupta recently claimed that he and Pratyusha Banerjee had dated. He said that Pratyusha learned about his bisexuality after they had parted ways. Vikas had also added that Rahul Raj Singh was 'was eating chips outside the hospital (when Pratyusha had died by suicide).'

Reacting to his claims, Rahul told a leading daily, "Pratyusha never dated Vikas, so the question of them parting ways doesn’t arise. In fact, they weren’t even on talking terms after a point. He shouldn’t cook up stories for publicity. Pratyusha would have slapped him had she been alive,” he said. “I also don’t appreciate him bringing up my name in his interviews. I don’t think he has anything else to talk about other than me eating chips at the hospital (when Pratyusha had died by suicide). I find it defamatory and if this doesn’t stop, I will have to (take) legal action against him. All I want to say is that stop using Pratyusha’s name to be in the limelight," he added.

"Pratyusha was always open about her relationships. She never hid her personal life. Vikas Gupta is just making use of the situation because the person isn’t alive to respond to his claims. She had told me when we were doing the show Power Couple (2015) that Vikas had proposed to her and she declined it, as she was aware of his sexuality. When I asked her why didn’t take up any project after Balika Vadhu and cash in on the success of her show, she told me that Vikas had planned a project with her, which he scrapped later," Rahul added.

Pratyusha was a popular television star, best known for her television show Balika Vadhu. She died on April 1, 2016, of an apparent suicide. Rahul was accused of abetment to suicide. Three months later, he was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court. Earlier this year, Rahul said that he wants to move on from the 'sadness' of losing Pratyusha and start a family. Rahul has been married to actor Saloni Sharma for two years now.