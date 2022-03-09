Pregnant Bharti Singh grooves to dhol beats, tells paparazzi, 'April first week mein kabhi bhi mama bann sakte ho'

Last year, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced her pregnancy on social media. Now, in a new video shared by a paparazzo account, Bharti revealed that she is due in April's first week. She is also seen grooving to dhol beats, as she chats with the paparazzi. (Also Read: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce pregnancy, comedian jokes ‘how do I tell him it’s not his’. Watch)

In the video, Bharti is seen dancing to music, coming from a nearby wedding. She later asks a man standing near her to wear his mask. She also tells the paparazzi, “Bhai April ke first week mein kabhi bhi mama bann sakte ho (You guys will become uncles anytime in the first week of April)," implying that her delivery is due then.

In December 2021, Bharti took to her YouTube channel called LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's and shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans and followers. Haarsh also featured in the video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai.

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Life, Bharti revealed that she wants to have a normal delivery, "I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of cesarean, I've heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don't want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I at least walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer." (Also Read: Bharti Singh calls herself 'India's first pregnant anchor', says Colors is making two people work but paying for one)

Bharti is one of the cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show, alongside Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and others. Bharti, along with Haarsh, also hosts the reality show Hunarbaaz. The show is judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar.

