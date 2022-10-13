Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee smiles as she flaunts her mehendi on Karwa Chauth. See pics

Debina Bonnerjee took to her Instagram handle and shared video and pictures ahead of Karwa Chauth festivities ahead of the festival on Wednesday. The clips featured her daughter Lianna and mother Sobree Bonnerjee. She flaunted her mehendi design while posing for the camera with her mother and daughter. (Also read: Urvashi Rautela decks up in red and white, says 'happy Karwa Chauth in advance’)

In the pictures, she wore a blue floral ethnic outfit with matching earrings. Her daughter can be seen wearing white kurti pyjama with red and green prints on it. Her mother wore a yellow suit with grey designs on it. In one of the clip, she flaunted her mehendi design with her mother. She said she has applied less mehendi due to her pregnancy and she wanted to see if she gets any kind of reaction because of it.

She captioned her pictures, “Mehendi (check mark emoji) Vibe (check mark emoji) Prep (check mark emoji). All set for karwachauth tomorrow.” One of her fans commented, “Beautiful, more power and blessings to you, super mom.” Another fan wrote, “Cute mehendi design.” Many fans dropped heart emojis and appreciated her mehendi design.

Debina Bonnerjee with Sobree Bonnerjee as she flaunts her mehendi, and shared the reason of applying less mehendi this Karwa Chauth via Instagram Stories.

Debina Bonnerjee got married to Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011. The couple first met on the sets of the show Ramayan in 2008, where they played the characters of Ram and Sita. Both welcomed daughter Lianna in April this year through IVF. On Instagram, they posted the clip and commented, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings.”

In August this year, sharing a photo with Gurmeet and Lianna on Instagram, Debina announced her second pregnancy. She wrote, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us."

Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her daughter Lianna after she had her ears pierced. She captioned daughter's pictures, “This is how my lau is looking after her ear piercing wearing her first earring."

