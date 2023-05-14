Pregnant Ishita Dutta blushes as Vatsal Sheth kisses her belly at baby shower, Tanushree Dutta joins them. Watch

Actor-couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are all set to become parents for the first time. They hosted a baby shower in Mumbai and posed for paparazzi outside the venue. Actor Tanushree Dutta, who is Ishita's sister, also made a rare public appearance on the occasion. Also read: Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta shows her baby bump in maternity photoshoot, twins with Vatsal Sheth in new video

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth at baby shower. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Varinder Chawla)(Viral Bhayani/ Varinder Chawla)

For the baby shower, Ishita opted for a traditional look in a pink saree, with temple jewellery. Vatsal kept it simple in a white kurta and pyjama look. In a video on social media, the two are seen smiling and laughing while posing with each other. They shared a hug.

Vatsal planted a sweet kiss on Ishita's cheeks. He also went on to kiss her baby bump and left her smiling. The couple also posed with Tanushree, who came wearing a printed salwar suit.

Talking to the media, Ishita and Vatsal shared their excitement about the new phase of their lives. Ishita said about her baby shower in Hindi, “It was very emotional and nice. Our relatives have come from different places to wish and bless us. They are still inside (the venue) waiting for us. We are so thankful and grateful that they have come and blessed us.”

"It's the mother who goes through everything. Ishita can feel it. I still cannot feel it that much," Vatsal said. He added that people have been sharing pointers about fatherhood with him and added, “Once the baby is born I will feel it too.” Meanwhile, Tanushree Dutta shared she feels Ishita will have a baby boy.

Ishita and Vatsal got married in 2017. They announced the news of Ishita's pregnancy on Instagram. They posted pictures from a maternity photo shoot in March. Ishita and Vatsal wrote in the caption, “Baby on Board.” They added a heart emoji to their caption. The picture had their silhouettes during a sunset on the beach. In one photo, Vatsal sat on one of his knees as he looked at Ishita. In another one, he kissed her belly.

