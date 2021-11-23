Pregnant Park Shin-hye says she was 'nervous' to announce her wedding to Choi Tae-joon: 'I’m worried that you...'

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon surprised fans by announcing that they are not only getting married soon but are also expecting their first baby together. The actors have been dating since 2017. It was only in March 2018 that they went public with their relationship.

Taking to their fan cafés, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon shared letters to their fans. They admitted that they were nervous about sharing the news.

As reported by Soompi, Park Shin-hye began her letter by reflecting on her initial days in the industry. “A few days ago, I was cleaning my house and found my contract with my first agency 20 years ago. I was in the 6th grade of elementary school and became an actor in my second year of middle school. In the blink of an eye, 18 years have passed. I felt that time really flies,” she said.

As she thanked fans for their love and support, she said that she was ‘nervous’ to share the news of her marriage and pregnancy. Nevertheless, she wanted fans to hear it from her instead of finding out from other sources.

“So I’m very nervous to be sharing this news today, and on one hand, I’m worried that you might be very surprised by this sudden news. But I still wanted to tell all of you first. I am getting married to the person I have been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support for a long time and embraced all of the shortcomings of the person Park Shin Hye, and I would like to begin a life as a married couple with him,” she said.

“And though I am cautious to say this as it is very early on, I was blessed with a baby. I wanted to tell you before anyone else. I will show you a positive side after I start a family as well. Thank you for supporting my lacking self with your love. It will take some time, but I will work hard to return as a great actress soon so that you don’t have to wait too long. Please stay healthy until then, and I will close my letter here,” she added.

On the other hand, Choi Tae-joon wrote, “With a trembling heart, I am writing this post to share some news that I would like you to know first before anyone else. I’ve exchanged various emotions with and maintained a meaningful relationship with someone for a long time. She is like a savior to me who taught me without words to smile brightly when I’m happy and to cry out loud when I’m sad. Now, we would like to make our marriage vows and let this love that I’m grateful for bear fruit. And though I feel cautious saying this, we were blessed with a baby while preparing for the new chapter in our lives.”

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon's agencies, SALT Entertainment and Santa Claus Entertainment respectively, announced that the couple will tie the knot on January 22, 2022, in Seoul.