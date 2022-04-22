Prince Narula advises Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora to end their relationship on Lock Upp: Tum dono ki life mein koi hai

In the upcoming episode of Lock Upp, Prince Narula, who recently entered the show as a wild card contestant, will be seen giving advice to Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora. In the video, Prince tells Munawar and Anjali to keep their romance only in the show because it could hurt the sentiments of their partners outside the show. Prince also gave an example that if his wife would have been on the show and was getting linked up with someone, he would feel bad about it. Also Read: Lock Upp day 52 written updates: Poonam Pandey says Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora worse than 'jisse maar khaayi maine'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip shared by AltBalaji's Twitter handle, Prince is heard telling Anjali, “A lot of times we hurt people without having any intentions to. If my wife or girlfriend is in the show and people link up her name with someone then I will not like it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He adds, “Tumhari intentions galat nahi hain magar tum dono ki life mein koi hai toh koi hurt nahi hona chahiye (You don't have bad intentions but both of you have partners outside the show and people should not get hurt). Munawar then comes in and Prince tells him, “Teri life mein bhi koi hai aur iski life mein bhi toh yehi Munjali yahein khatam ho ke jana chahiye (You both have someone in your lives, so this Munjali should end in the show).

After a lot of speculations online, in an earlier episode of Lock Upp, Munawar confirmed that he has a wife and a son. When Kangana Ranaut showed a picture of Munawar with a woman and a kid, and asked him if he'd want to elaborate on the pic that was going viral on social media. Kangana also asked him if it was indeed him in the picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He replied, "I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about. He added, “I am not hiding anything, but we have been separate for the past one and a half years. Court ki cheezein ho rahi hain (The matter is in the court) and I do not want to discuss that. It has been difficult.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON