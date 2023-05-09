Prince William praised by Piers Morgan for ‘dignified silence’ at Prince Harry during coronation

Piers Morgan has come out in support of Prince William for his 'dignified silence' at the coronation in the presence of his brother Prince Harry. The Sky News Australia host wrote his recent column after the much-awaited coronation ceremony that took place last weekend. (Also read: Royal Family left ‘wondering’ why Prince Harry came to the coronation)

Britain's Prince Harry, right center row, looks on as front row from left, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate, Princess of Wales and Edward the Duke of Edinburgh attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP)(AP)

Prince Harry was present at the coronation ceremony of his father King Charles III, although he didn't stand with the rest of the family. He was placed two rows behind his brother, Prince Williams. There he was present alongside his cousins and controversial uncle Prince Andrew. He also didn't interaction with either his father or his brother, and made his way to the airport as soon as the ceremony came to an end. Meanwhile, Harry's wife Meghan Markle was seen hiking around with her close friends in California.

Now as per the new column written by Piers Morgan for New York Post titled, ‘The coronation was an absolute triumph for the real royals — and a disaster for bitter Harry and Meghan,' Piers has showered his praise for William and wrote, "The Prince of Wales has maintained a dignified silence as Harry has repeatedly and shamefully trashed him, his wife, Catherine, his father, Charles, and his stepmother, Camilla, in a repugnant tell-all book and Netflix documentary series... No man would prefer standing back and saying nothing while his own sibling torches their whole family in such a disgusting manner."

This was the first time where Prince Harry was seen with the other members of the Royal Family after the release of his controversial memoir Spare, where he detailed several allegations against them that grabbed headlines. He also alleged that at one instance his brother Prince William even physically attacked him amid growing tensions in their relationship over Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. Owing to the physical assault, Prince Harry said that he also had a visible injury to his back.

Harry and Meghan were last spotted together with the rest of the members of the royal family during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth which took place last year in September 2022. Since then, the couple announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals. Then onwards, the couple have moved to the US, where they now live with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

