Ali Baba makers slam the reports of fire on their set: Our set is completely fine

Producers Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez have denied the reports of fire on the sets of their TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. “Our set is completely fine. It happened on another set,” confirms Parvez. Reports of fire in the Bhajanlal Studios being destroyed by a massive fire in the wee hours of Saturday, appeared on Sunday.

A still from the show

Srivastava clarifies that the studio they are shooting in has 11 floors and the fire mishap happened on a deserted floor. He adds, “We shoot on one of the floors. So the fire was caught on another floor. We were shooting outside (when the incident happened) and thank God for that.”

According to fire brigade officials, the fire broke at the studio in Kaman, Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around midnight on Friday. Flames were put out by 4am on Saturday, said a fire brigade official of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Earlier this month reports of the fantasy drama shutting down made headlines. Srivastava confirms the report. He says, “Yes it is going off air but in the month of June. We will wrap up by the end of this month. The shooting dates may differ a day or two.”

