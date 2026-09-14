Qazi Touqeer calls Arijit Singh ‘my life’ in Bigg Boss 20, praises his fighting spirit: ‘He sits with itar for 6 hours’

Singer Qazi Touqeer has been winning hearts with his performance in Bigg Boss 20. Whether it is his singing or his remarks, fans are going gaga over his style. Even Arijit Singh said he would watch the show for the first time in his life because Qazi is in it. In a recent episode, Qazi expressed his love for Arijit and praised his dedication to his work.

Qazi Touqeer talks about his love for Arijit Singh

Qazi Touqeer expressed admiration for Arijit Singh on Bigg Boss 20.

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Qazi and Arijit both participated in the reality singing show Fame Gurukul. They have remained close friends since then. Qazi talked about his admiration for Arijit and said, "Bro, I'm telling you. That guy is my life, That guy is my life. Uska fighting spirit crazy hai. Woh 8 ghante tak nahi thakta (He doesn't get tired for 8 hours) He sits down with his sitar. Shuru jab kiya usne toh time ka kuch pata nahi chal raha hai. Saat ghanta, chhe ghanta, constant. Usi cheez mein khoya hua hai (As soon as he starts, he gets completely lost and loses track of time. Six, seven hours constantly. He’s completely engrossed in the same thing). I’m passionate about clothes. What does he enjoy? The process. His music.”

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Arijit Singh took to X and shared a tweet supporting Qazi. He wrote, "I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life because Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar (Our Qazu is in the house).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Arijit Singh took to X and shared a tweet supporting Qazi. He wrote, "I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life because Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar (Our Qazu is in the house).” {{/usCountry}}

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About Qazi Touqeer's stint in Bigg Boss so far

Qazi has been grabbing viewers' attention since day one. Whether it is his small pranks on housemates, such as keeping them awake, his hilarious claims of being a commando or his other antics, the singer has kept the audience hooked. On the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, he was even praised by Salman Khan. The host said, "There may be many stars in this house, but there's only one rockstar, and that's Qazi Touqeer. All week, you have been walking around going ‘Owww!' Teach me too: ‘I am a rockstar, baby."

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The Kashmiri singer first shot to nationwide fame in 2005 when he won the reality singing show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, becoming one of the most recognisable faces of Indian reality television at the time. He is now winning hearts on Bigg Boss 20 and has already become a fan favourite. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh retired from playback singing in January this year, leaving fans heartbroken. However, songs that he recorded for films before his retirement continue to be released. Recently, his song Jai Jai Ram was released from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The song, composed by AR Rahman, is sung by Arijit alongside Shreya Ghoshal.