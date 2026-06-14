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Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti and husband Sumit Suri blessed with a baby girl: ‘Our hearts are filled with love’

Surbhi Jyoti and her husband Sumit Suri announced the birth of their baby girl through a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Jun 14, 2026 01:50 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor Surbhi Jyoti dropped the sweetest post on her Instagram account on June 14! The Qubool Hai actor announced that she and her husband, Sumit Suri, have been blessed with a baby girl. Surbhi welcomed her baby girl on Saturday, June 13.

Surbhi gives birth to baby girl

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri got married in 2024.

“It's a girl!” read the words in the new picture shared by Surbhi on her Instagram post. The date- 13th June, was also mentioned in the picture. In the caption, she wrote, "||ॐ॥

Our daughter is here.

Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude."

In 2024, the actor couple got married in the presence of close friends and family members at a Jim Corbett resort in Uttarakhand in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Surbhi opted for a red lehenga with thread embroidery work, which was styled with gold and silver jewellery. Sumit opted for a white sherwani for the special day. In the caption, Surbhi wrote: “Shubh Vivah 27/10/24 (red heart and eternity emoticons).”

A memorable feature about their wedding was that it had several unique and eco-friendly rituals that reflect their commitment to sustainability and nature. The two first crossed paths while working together on the music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they portrayed a bride and groom.

Surbhi worked in several Punjabi radio and television shows, but rose to fame when she was cast as Zoya Farooqui in the hit series Qubool Hai (2012–2016). She also played Gitanjali in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (2017) and Bela in the highly-rated Naagin 3 (2018–2019).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

surbhi jyoti qubool hai baby girl
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