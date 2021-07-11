Rahul Vaidya on Amit Kumar-Indian Idol 12 row: ‘I don’t know why people are making such a big fuss’

Rahul Vaidya, who was a contestant on the first season of Indian Idol, reacted to the controversy surrounding Indian Idol 12. In May, Amit Kumar said in an interview that he did not enjoy the Kishore Kumar tribute episode of Indian Idol 12 that he was asked to be a guest judge on. He further claimed that he simply followed the team’s instructions to praise all the contestants.

In an interview, Rahul Vaidya said that while he is ‘not aware’ of what happens on Indian Idol now, he does not see the ‘big deal’ even if a guest judge was asked to refrain from criticising the contestants. He also addressed the criticism of the romantic angle on the show and said that it was ‘just for entertainment’.

Speaking to a leading daily, Rahul said that he is ‘not aware’ of the controversies Indian Idol 12 has been embroiled in or what happens behind the scenes now. “I had read somewhere that one of the guests had commented that he was asked to praise the contestants. I feel all the singers on the show are good singers. There’s no denying their talent. Eventually, what happens at the end of the day the show is made from an entertainment point of view. The show is made to make people hear the singers but it also has an entertainment quotient attached to it,” he said.

Also read | Evelyn Sharma is expecting first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi: ‘We are over the moon’

“If any guest judge was asked to praise a contestant and not criticise what is the big deal in that. I don’t know why people are making such a big fuss about it. I also heard there was some romantic angle going on in the show, it was done for fun. He was not told to marry the contestant at gunpoint. Why such a big deal, the show has been running for the last 6-7 months, and this is done just for entertainment,” he added.

Rahul was the second runner-up on Indian Idol 1. He was recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. He will also be a part of the soon-to-be-aired Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.