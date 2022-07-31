Rajeev Sen praises estranged wife Charu Asopa for taking ‘great care’ of sick daughter: 'Both have lost weight'

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa may not be on the best terms amid their separation, but they are putting their best foot forward to co-parent their daughter Ziana. Days after Charu revealed that Ziana is suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease, Rajeev praised his estranged wife for taking 'great care' of their daughter amid the illness. Also Read| Charu Asopa reveals her daughter is suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease

In a new vlog on his YouTube channel, Rajeev said he went to meet his daughter as soon as he returned to Mumbai from Delhi where he had gone on a work commitment. Giving an update on Ziana's health, he shared that both the baby and Charu Asopa have lost weight.

He said, "I met Ziana in the morning. She was very happy to see me. I went mad out of joy on seeing her. She has obviously lost a lot of weight because as you guys know she has not been well. But touchwood, now she is much better. Charu has taken great care of her, I must say. Both mother and daughter have lost weight, which I noticed."

Rajeev added, "But the doctor is saying Ziana is recovering well. It's a matter of a few more days when she will start eating proper food again. It's a little difficult to swallow with zits inside. But well, she's much better now. I played a lot with her. Clearly, I could see from her eyes that she missed her daddy a lot. And I missed her too. Unfortunately, this was a very important trip which had to be done but I am back in the bay."

Rajeev, who is the younger brother of Sushmita Sen, tied the knot with Charu in 2019 after dating for four months. They welcomed their daughter Ziana in November 2021. They confirmed earlier this month that they are getting separated. Charu, who is known for appearing in TV shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein among others, has said that Rajeev doesn't give his family any time, while he has accused her of lying about her first marriage and hiding it from him.

