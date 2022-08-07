Rajeev Sen shares happy selfie with Charu Asopa amid divorce, confused people react ‘ye kya natak hai?'

Actor Rajeev Sen took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and took everyone by surprise as he dropped a picture with his estranged wife Charu Asopa. He is currently going through a separation. However, his new picture has left fans confused. (Also read: Charu Asopa shares pics wearing sindoor, confused fans ask, 'is it for Rajeev Sen?')

Rajeev, who is Sushmita Sen’s brother, shared a happy selfie with Charu Asopa. In the picture, the two are seen posing in an indoor setting. While Charu wore a pink dress, Rajeev opted for an orange T-shirt as he placed his arms around his wife. Sharing the picture, the actor ditched the caption and added a rose emoji.

Soon after Rajeev shared the post, confused fans took to the comment section and questioned the actor. A user wrote, “Ye kya natak hai (What is this new drama?).” “Are you serious?” added another one. “

For publicity this people can go at any level,” commented someone else. “Are you guys back together?” replied another user.

Rajeev Sen's Instagram post.

A few days back, Charu had shared pictures with her daughter Ziana on Instagram. In the photos, Charu was clicked wearing sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead. Her pictures left fans confused about her split from Rajeev. Many also speculated that they might be getting back soon.

Sharing the pictures, Charu wrote, “Happy 9 months bday my love, life, and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it so beautiful. I love you my Jaan. ” One fan commented, “Haven't you divorced Rajeev? I don't understand why you wore sindoor?" Another one called her an ‘attention seeker’ and wrote, “Why are you acting like an attention seeker?” Many also complimented her look.

Charu and Rajeev Sen got married in 2019. Soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started doing rounds on the internet. While Charu has said that Rajeev doesn't give his family any time, Rajeev accused her of lying about her first marriage and hiding it from him. The two welcomed a bay girl last year, they named Ziana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON