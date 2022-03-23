Rajendra Gupta disheartened on not getting major roles in movies, says, ‘Producers, makers and channels were not interested in senior actors like me’

Senior actor Rajendra Gupta has been working in showbiz for almost forty year. The 74-year-old states that he started late, however, he is one of those rare senior actors, who is still relevant. Moreover, he is currently seen as a primary character in Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi. “I feel the industry is changing for the better now,” says Gupta.

Gupta recalls a “phase” on TV when private networks just began. “A lot changed. Wo dekh ke thoda bura lagta tha, ye kaha se kaha aagaye hum. Initially when these private channels started, I was a misfit,” he adds.

The actor remembers how the privatisation made networks more quantity and profit driven. “Producers, makers and channels were not interested in senior actors like me. Cinema is a place where you are always looking for a fresh face. They are more attracted to fresh faces. Also, I didn’t compromise monetarily. My image was not of someone who will compromise easily. They used to not call me, especially after hearing my price. I used to feel bad but kisse shikayat karu? ” Gupta elaborates.

An alumnus of National School of Drama, Gupta feels that led to an “alienation” between him and makers, however he couldn’t let go of his principles. “I’m very professional when it comes to work, and otherwise I’m very friendly. (But) It hurts me when someone exploits me. I have never asked or called anyone for work. People have approached me after seeing my work.”

The Lagaan (2001) actor has played central roles in all the TV shows that he has done. However, his stint on the big screen has been sporadic. He reasons: “There were camps in cinema and I was never a part of any camp. It’s not my personality. I could never do that. Haan, thoda sa malal hain, I never got major roles in movies. Film waale only called me for cameos. Wo baat andar se chubti hain. Ichchai kab kum hoti hain. But now I cannot upset myself. You cannot change the world”.

