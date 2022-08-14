Raju Srivastava is 'getting better', did not over exert himself at gym, says nephew

Raju Srivastava is currently on a ventilator at the AIIMS in Delhi and is “getting better”. The comedian had suffered a cardiac arrest soon while working out at a gym. His nephew Kushal Srivastava has now revealed that Raju is showing signs of improvement. He also denied claims that he overexerted himself at the gym. Also read: Sunil Pal says Raju Srivastava's recovery is slow but he’s getting better

The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the Delhi hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday and underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Sharing an update about his health, Raju's nephew Kushal told ETimes, “Raju ji's condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response. There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign. Also, Raju Ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back.”

He also urged everyone not to disturb the family by sending them messages and asked everyone to stop spreading false rumours about Raju's condition. He also rubbished claims that Raju fell ill after overworking at the gym. “There are also rumours that he exercised a bit too much on the day when he suffered a heart attack which is baseless. He would always run on the treadmill, he never indulged in lifting heavy weights. He was doing his daily exercise,” he said.

Raju is currently the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh. He has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s. He received recognition after participating in the first season of a stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake), and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 3.

