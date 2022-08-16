Raju Srivastava's condition 'improving' says comedian's personal secretary days after he suffered heart attack

The condition of comedian Raju Srivastava has been improving, his personal secretary Garvit Narang said on Tuesday. Raju was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10, while working out at the gym. (Also Read | Raju Srivastava did not over exert himself at gym, says nephew)

Last week, Raju's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was ‘stable’. They also requested people to ‘ignore any rumour or fake news being circulated’. "Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well wishers for continued love and support," the family said in the statement.

On Tuesday, news agency ANI quoted Garvit as saying, "The health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving. We pray that he recovers soon." The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty on the same day he was admitted to AIIMS.

Earlier, news agency PTI had said that there was no improvement in the condition of Raju Srivastava as he remained on life support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS. Quoting its sources in the hospital, PTI had reported, "He remains critical and on life support. There has been no improvement in his condition. He continues to be unconscious. He suffered brain damage after heart attack."

Raju has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. He received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. The comedian is known for his stage character, Gajodhar Bhaiya.

He has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season 3. Currently, he is the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

