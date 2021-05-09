Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant reveals she's had her eggs frozen, embarrasses mom during interview. Watch
Rakhi Sawant in a new interview revealed that she has had her eggs frozen, because she wants to become a mother one day. Her own mom, meanwhile, shook her head in embarrassment as Rakhi made the revelation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant recently appeared on Bigg Boss 14.

Rakhi Sawant has said that she has had her eggs frozen, because she would like to become a mother one day. But after being betrayed in love so often, she has stopped relying on human beings for love.

In an interview, she said that she turned to God for love, because she doesn't know if she will ever have kids, or if her marriage will get back on track. Rakhi has claimed to be married to a businessman named Ritesh, but he has never been seen publicly.

Asked if she wants kids, she told RJ Siddharth Kannan in Hindi, "Yes, they say after a certain age one must have their eggs frozen immediately. I did that before time. The doctor told me that out of nine eggs, only five were healthy, so five eggs are saved."

Rakhi then pointed the camera at her mother, who was sitting in a bed near her, shaking her head in embarrassment. "Mom is laughing," Rakhi said.

During her Bigg Boss 14 stint, Rakhi had revealed that she had tied the knot with a mysterious businessman named Ritesh. Later, she learned that he was already married. Rakhi in subsequent interviews said that she convinced Ritesh to marry her because she was being harassed by a goon.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant says Karan Johar checked in on her mother after surgery, reveals she refused to take help from husband

Ritesh agreed, but has never been seen publicly. Rakhi's mother and brother have both assured everyone that he is, in fact, real. But Rakhi said that she was taken aback after learning that he was already married. After being betrayed in love so many times, she said now only looks to God for love. "He has unconditional love for me; people can betray you, but not Him," she said.

