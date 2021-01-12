‘Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh is taking care of me and all the medical bills,’ says her mother Jaya Sawant
Jaya Sawant is all praise for her daughter Rakhi Sawant’s husband, Ritesh, and said that he has been taking care of her as she is hospitalised for a tumour in her abdomen. Rakhi is currently a part of Bigg Boss 14 and is unable to visit her mother in the hospital.
In an interview, Jaya said that Ritesh has promised her that he will come on Bigg Boss 14 and accept Rakhi as his wife. Ritesh, who married Rakhi in 2019, has kept his identity hidden from the public so far.
“Yes, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh is taking care of me and all the medical bills and everything. He is there for us. He is trying hard to come to India and I have asked him to come ahead and reveal his identity. He has assured me that he will come before the audience and accept Rakhi as his wife. He is a very good human being and I just want them to be together and happy in their married life,” Jaya told The Times of India.
“It was the helplessness of Ritesh and he didn’t want at that point of time to talk about his wedding. Now, he is ready to come in open and talk about their marriage. He will definitely come on Bigg Boss and accept her as his wife. He has promised me,” she added.
Rakhi’s marriage has been a topic of discussion several times on Bigg Boss 14. She declared on the show that it is not a publicity stunt and she is actually married. She also implored her husband to come on the show and reveal his identity to the world.
In a recent episode, Rakhi said that Ritesh has not visited her for one-and-a-half years. She then told Bigg Boss that she has a crush on Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla and asked, “Toh main Abhinav ko ‘I love you’ bol doon (should I say I love you to Abhinav)?”
