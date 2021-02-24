Rakhi Sawant shares unseen photos from Bigg Boss 14 after-party, featuring ‘brother’ Salman Khan

Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to share pictures from the party post the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday. She posed with host Salman Khan, whom she referred to as her ‘brother’, and hoped for him to get all the happiness in the world.

“My god brother ,king of the king ,one and only ,Salman khan!! God unko sari khusiya de,unko sari murad puri ho (May God give him all the happiness in the world, may all his wishes come true),” she wrote in her caption.





While Rakhi was decked up in a white ethnic outfit with heavy jewellery, Salman was more casually dressed. He wore a grey T-shirt with ripped jeans.

Rakhi, who earlier participated in the first season of Bigg Boss, entered Bigg Boss 14 during the mid-season finale along with other former contestants. She went all the way to the finale but chose to give up her shot at the trophy and took home ₹14 lakh instead.

In several interviews after Bigg Boss 14 ended, Rakhi said that she will use the amount to pay her mother Jaya Sawant’s medical bills. In her first post after the show ended, Rakhi revealed that Jaya is battling cancer. “Please pray for mom ,she is undergoing cancer treatment,” she wrote, sharing photos of her mother.

Throughout Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi has found support in Salman, even when her advances at Abhinav Shukla made him and his wife Rubina Dilaik uncomfortable. Salman asked Abhinav not to ‘overreact’ and said that he gained more visibility because of Rakhi. Salman also defended Rakhi, saying that she did not do anything wrong. An upset Abhinav said that he would like to quit the show if Rakhi’s actions were being condoned as ‘entertainment’.

