Rakhi Sawant shares unseen photos from Bigg Boss 14 after-party, featuring ‘brother’ Salman Khan
Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to share pictures from the party post the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday. She posed with host Salman Khan, whom she referred to as her ‘brother’, and hoped for him to get all the happiness in the world.
“My god brother ,king of the king ,one and only ,Salman khan!! God unko sari khusiya de,unko sari murad puri ho (May God give him all the happiness in the world, may all his wishes come true),” she wrote in her caption.
While Rakhi was decked up in a white ethnic outfit with heavy jewellery, Salman was more casually dressed. He wore a grey T-shirt with ripped jeans.
Rakhi, who earlier participated in the first season of Bigg Boss, entered Bigg Boss 14 during the mid-season finale along with other former contestants. She went all the way to the finale but chose to give up her shot at the trophy and took home ₹14 lakh instead.
Also see: Fans call Arshi Khan ‘life-size Ferrero Rocher’ for taking a leaf out of Lady Gaga’s book at Bigg Boss 14 after-party
In several interviews after Bigg Boss 14 ended, Rakhi said that she will use the amount to pay her mother Jaya Sawant’s medical bills. In her first post after the show ended, Rakhi revealed that Jaya is battling cancer. “Please pray for mom ,she is undergoing cancer treatment,” she wrote, sharing photos of her mother.
Throughout Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi has found support in Salman, even when her advances at Abhinav Shukla made him and his wife Rubina Dilaik uncomfortable. Salman asked Abhinav not to ‘overreact’ and said that he gained more visibility because of Rakhi. Salman also defended Rakhi, saying that she did not do anything wrong. An upset Abhinav said that he would like to quit the show if Rakhi’s actions were being condoned as ‘entertainment’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik answers if Rahul Vaidya is a ‘friend or enemy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi shares photos from Bigg Boss 14 after-party, featuring 'brother' Salman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan praises in-laws for support after her father gets hospitalised
- Gauahar Khan revealed her father has been admitted to a hospital. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of how her husband Zaid Darbar and in-laws are supporting her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People are often surprised that I gave Bollywood a skip for television: Preetika Rao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans call Arshi ‘life-size Ferrero Rocher’ for taking a leaf out of Gaga's book
- After Instagram account Diet Sabya pointed out the similarities between Arshi Khan's look at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party and Lady Gaga's look at the MTV VMAs 2020, fans responded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena rubbishes rumours of marrying this year: 'We may marry in 2022'
- Devoleena Bhattarcharjee, who did a brief stint on Bigg Boss 14 filling in for Eijaz Khan, has rubbished rumours that she was getting married in 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni drops first photo with Jasmin Bhasin
- Aly Goni shared a happy picture with Jasmin Bhasin, his first after Bigg Boss 14 ended. The two fell in love on the popular reality show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina on how Abhinav and she rebuilt relationship: 'No phones in Bigg Boss'
- Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of separation, but they rebuilt their relationship on Bigg Boss 14. Here's how.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi's first post after BB 14 is picture of mom in hospital, Kamya hails her
- Rakhi Sawant's first post after Bigg Boss 14 has left her friends and followers in awe of her resilience. Rakhi recently shared a picture of her mother in hospital, where she is undergoing cancer treatment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil's fans rally behind him after he snaps at paparazzi, others 'perturbed'
- A video of comedian Kapil Sharma lashing out at the paparazzi earlier this week has divided Twitter. While his fans wished him well, others were 'perturbed' by his behaviour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla takes a dip in the pool, fans go crazy
- Sidharth Shukla fans were in for a treat when he posted a short video of himself taking a dip in a swimming pool. Check out his post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I love television as a medium: Roopal Tyagi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz proudly shows off girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard
- Asim Riaz on Tuesday proudly posted a picture of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard. Here's how she reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya says proposal to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14 was not a PR strategy
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya said that his proposal to Disha Parmar on the show was not a publicity gimmick. He said that he could not fake 'special emotions' to garner votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan is spellbound by wife Shweta Agarwal's unseen bridal photo
- Aditya Narayan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal back in December. She took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox