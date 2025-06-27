Ram Kapoor says Sakshi Tanwar made enough money for next 6 generations doing TV; Ronit Roy has multiple homes

Television actor Ram Kapoor has been a part of several hit shows like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, among others. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Ram revealed how much television actors earn and spoke about how Ronit Roy and Sakshi Tanwar have earned enough for three to four generations. Ram Kapoor opens up about TV actors earning a fortune.

Ram Kapoor reveals how much TV actors earn

Ram explained that TV actors don't make as much money as film actors do, but if they have a hit show that runs for 7–8 years, then the pay cheque they receive is like a monthly salary for those 8 years. He added, "When you make it to the top like Ronit Roy, Sakshi, and me, and you are sensible, then you have made enough for your three-four generations. I know Ronit and Sakshi have done this, and they are set for four generations. For 15–20 years, I made a salary cheque of a ridiculously high amount. If you are sensible with your investments, you are set. Television is a dog's life; if you make it, then it's fine. I started with 1500 a month and lived off Gautami's income for some time after the marriage."

He recalled how there were a lot of people who had hit shows, but they spent more money than they should have, and when those shows ended and they didn’t get another one, they disappeared. Ram further spoke about how Ronit was sensible with his investments, and that he learnt it from him.

Ram Kapoor on Ronit Roy and Sakshi's earnings

He said, "People like Ronit… he has a lot of houses, vacation homes, and such a fantastic villa in Goa. He has been sensible because he started in films, and he didn’t make it in films. He was a flop actor in films, and he didn’t have the money to eat. Then Ektaa Kapoor took him on. In television, he never looked back. He had seen failure, so when he got success, he respected it from day one. Same for Sakshi. She is a very sensible girl. She doesn’t like fancy cars like I do. She has enough money for six generations because she spends it very wisely. If you spend money wisely, then you will have money for a lot of things on television."

Meanwhile, Ram Kapoor is currently seen in the show Mistry. The actor was removed from the promotions of the show after he made sexually inappropriate and offensive remarks towards the publicist and marketing team. The show, which also stars Mona Singh in the lead role, features Ram as Armaan Mistry, a germophobic former detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. A genius with multiple phobias, Mistry rejoins the Mumbai Police as a consultant to help with complex investigations. His unmatched intuition and razor-sharp brain baffle even top police officers as he continues to see things others miss, solving cases in an unconventional way. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.