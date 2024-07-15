Sakshi Tanwar opens up about being a single mother: ‘You don’t have any excuse for…'

Sakshi Tanwar gained praise for her role in Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Sharmajee Ki Beti, which released on Prime Video last month. The actor, who is widely known for her work on Television, opened up about parenting as a single working mother in an interview with News18, where she said that she chooses to plan her shoot which is not more than ‘50 to 65 days of the year’, so that she can also attend to her child. (Also read: Sharmajee Ki Beti review: A warm group hug celebrating womanhood; your next watch after Laapataa Ladies) Sakshi Tanwar was last seen in Sharmajee Ki Beti. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Sakshi said about motherhood

Sakshi adopted a nine-month-old baby girl in the year 2018, and named her Dityaa. During the interview, she said, “I think all of us are trying to achieve that balance, which is the biggest challenge women face because of society’s expectations and our own dreams and aspirations. In the middle of all that is your child – who wants your attention and has his own set of expectations from you. As a parent, you are constantly trying to achieve that balance. Fortunately for me, I am not a typical working mom because my work is not a daily 9-to-5 job. I don’t have to wake up in the morning, go to work, and come back in the evening. I can plan my shoots as per requirements, and I’m only shooting 50 to 65 days of the year."

'My family stepped in and was very supportive'

She added, “If you have to be there with the child, you’ve got to be there. I have been lucky that when I was shooting, my family stepped in and was very supportive. It’s very difficult to strike that balance, and it’s the most challenging thing to have a balance between your own aspirations and time with your child. Every day is a new lesson and a new challenge. When the child is throwing a tantrum, there is no manual or support system to guide you. You just handle it however you can. It is challenging.”

Sakshi is one of the most loved actors on Indian television, having been part of hugely popular shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, and Devi. She also played Aamir Khan’s wife in Dangal.