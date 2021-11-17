Rani Mukerji calls herself ‘housewife’ but flounders as Saif Ali Khan asks her price of fruit: ‘Bahut mehengi hai’

Taking to his YouTube channel, Kapil Sharma shared an ‘uncensored’ video from The Kapil Sharma Show featuring the Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast. The clip featured Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh.

Kapil asked Rani Mukerji if ‘healthy flirting’ was bad and she said no. However, Archana Puran Singh told him, “Jise tu healthy bolta hai na, woh Ginni ke liye, teri family life ke liye bilkul healthy nahi hai (You call it healthy but it is not at all healthy for your wife Ginni Chatrath or your family life).”

Rani sidestepped Kapil’s question about the price of one litre of milk by asking, “Kiska doodh (Whose milk)?” He was taken by surprise as she listed out different kinds of milk - cow milk, buffalo milk and goat milk. She then said, “Jo log doodh dete hai unko hi pata hona chahiye na (The ones who deliver the milk should know, right)?”

Rani also recalled travelling by the Gitanjali Express from Mumbai to Kolkata as a child and said that she still remembers the taste of the egg curry and rice served on the train.

As Saif joined, Kapil remarked that he was meeting Rani after seven years. Rani said that she keeps hearing news of Kapil: “Aapki shaadi hui, aapki beti hui, phir aapka beta bhi hua. Kamaal hai! Matlab, aap mujhse bhi aage nikal gaye (You got married, you welcomed a daughter and then you welcomed a son. That’s amazing! You turned out to be faster than me too).” She and her husband Aditya Chopra welcomed their daughter Adira a year and a half after getting married.

“Dekhiye, aap hai busy actor, bade log. Hum gareeb logon ke paas zyada kaam toh hota nahi (You people are busy actors, bigshots. We, the poor people, don’t have much to do),” Kapil said, as Rani replied, “Arre, aise mat boliye, yeh toh do-do karke baith gaye hai, mere jo Saifu hai (Don’t say that, Saif has two young children).” Her comment left Saif blushing.

Rani then turned her attention to the bowl of fruit on the table in front of them. As Saif picked out a dragon fruit, she said, “Yeh kaafi mehengi hai. Main housewife hoon toh main bol sakti hoon ki bohot mehengi hai yeh (This is quite expensive. I am a housewife, so I know that this is very expensive).”

However, Rani floundered when Saif asked her for its price. She paused for a second and said, “Yeh bohot mehengi hai (This is very expensive).” She guessed that a single fruit would be worth ₹500, while Saif said that it would be closer to ₹50. A crew member said that it cost ₹300.

Saif and Rani will be seen together in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which marks their onscreen reunion after more than a decade. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh as a copycat con couple. It is scheduled to release this Friday.

