Real Housewives of New York City's Brynn Whitfield opens up about sex life, thanks to Lisa Vanderpump

Real Housewives of New York City fans, get ready for a bombshell revelation! It turns out that newbie Brynn Whitfield has a surprising connection to the glamorous Lisa Vanderpump from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Brynn spilled the beans on how the British beauty influenced her to open up about her sex life on the upcoming reboot of the hit Bravo series.

Brynn Whitfield attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" premiere party at the Rainbow Room on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

As it turns out, Brynn and Lisa's daughter, Pandora, were besties in their twenties, which allowed Brynn to get to know the RHOBH alum on a personal level. Lisa imparted some valuable advice to Brynn, telling her to "just be yourself, darling." And it seems like Brynn took those words to heart, as she fearlessly shares juicy tidbits about her love life.

From romantic helicopter rides to ice skating dates, Brynn isn't holding back. She even expressed her envy for her co-stars Jessel Taank and Erin Dana Lichy, who have husbands and children. Brynn confessed, "Sometimes when I'm hanging out with their families and their kids and their husbands – [who] are hot – and, like, it's just that's what I want, you know?"

But don't worry, Brynn has her supportive co-stars by her side. Taank and Lichy are always ready to play wing-women and help Brynn have a fun night out. Taank even joked that she'd "take a freaking night off" just for Brynn.

With a star-studded cast that includes Jenna Lyons, Ubah Hassan, and Sai De Silva, the revamped Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City is bound to be a rollercoaster of drama, glamour, and unexpected connections. So mark your calendars because the premiere is set for Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

But before you tune in, let's not forget that Lisa Vanderpump's web of connections stretches far and wide. Brynn Whitfield is just one of the lucky individuals who had the pleasure of being taken under Lisa's wing. As Brynn revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood, the Vanderpump Rules matriarch and her husband Ken Todd supported her during her early days in Los Angeles.

"They fed me when I had no money, they were amazing," Brynn confessed gratefully. Lisa and Ken even provided her with a place to stay and, believe it or not, gifted her a Range Rover. Talk about living the good life!

Brynn attributes her success as a marketing consultant in New York City to the generosity and guidance of Lisa and Ken. Their support truly kept her afloat during her initial years in the City of Angels. So when the opportunity to join RHONY came knocking, Brynn naturally sought advice from her fairy godmother, Lisa Vanderpump.

