Real Housewives star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky say not divorced, ‘please do not create false stories to…’

After reports of their 27 year long marriage coming to end became headlines Real housewives star Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky have come out with a statement.

According to People Magazine, a source close to them said, the two have been separated for a while now but are still living together. It goes on to claims, they remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family.

Kylie updated her version of the story in her recent Instagram post stating, ‘Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging for our marriage.’

She further went on to add, ‘But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privatley. Which it may be entertaing to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.'

In January last year Umansky had celebrated their 26th anniversary calling Richards "the best wife in the world."

“I’m love you so much and I thank you for always being there for me. For your support throughout all our life and for the beautiful life and 4 kids we have built together,” Umansky had posted.

It never seemed like the couple had issues being carried along all these years, and the problems only seemed to have occurred recently.

The fans first caught attention to the fabulous pair in 2010 when they were officially introduced to the public on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'. Kyle constantly tried to convince her fans that their duo on the show was just what they would expect off-set as well. She said, "We're the same, with or without cameras.

Umansky has also been seen constantly standing up for Kyle, for instance, in the 12th season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', as a dispute erupted between her own family members. He has also come out to publicly state that he always has her back.

Is Kylie referreing to rumours about her cheating on Umansky with Morgan Wade as false stories?

Viral images uploaded by @FaceReality16 claim to be evidence of alleged cheating, or at least something close to it. Most of the stories are developments that Mauricio doesn’t repost stories where Kyle tags him even during their daughter’s wedding and his birthday. The stories also note the proximity between country singer Morgan Wade and Kyle after they met in 2022 and Kyle pursued her “edgy” phase. There is no confirmation to these rumours.