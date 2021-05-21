Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rebecca Ferguson to headline Apple TV's dystopian drama series Wool
Rebecca Ferguson to headline Apple TV's dystopian drama series Wool

The 10-episode series is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. Rebecca Ferguson will play an engineer in the series.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Rebecca Ferguson will also serve as an executive producer on Wool.(PTI)

Actor Rebecca Ferguson will play the lead role in Wool, a drama series based on American author Hugh Howey’s best-selling book trilogy, set at Apple.

According to Variety, the dystopian drama has Graham Yost on board as showrunner.

The 10-episode series is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Rebecca, who will also serve as executive producer, will portray the role of Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer. The Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum will helm the series and also executive produce alongside Rebecca, Hugh Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda.

Also read: Tom Cruise says he nailed Mission: Impossible vault stunt on final attempt: 'Kept hitting my face'

AMC Studios is producing. Wool is the third show Graham will be involved with via his overall deal with Apple, joining Band of Brothers sequel Masters of the Air and Slow Horses.

