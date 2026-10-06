Rhiti Tiwari reveals father Manoj Tiwari's reaction to her Bigg Boss 20 eviction after Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar bashing: ‘I am proud of you’

Actor and politician Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari was criticised by Salman Khan for her behaviour on Bigg Boss 20, and she was eliminated from the show just a few days later. After her eviction, Rhiti has now opened up about her father's reaction and revealed the message he sent her after she left the show.

Rhiti Tiwari shares Manoj Tiwari's reaction to her eviction

Rhiti Tiwari reveals father's reaction to her eviction from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20.

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Speaking to the media after her elimination, Rhiti was asked how her parents reacted to her eviction. She admitted that they had probably been watching her journey on the show nervously, knowing that her behaviour and emotional reactions had often landed her in trouble.

Rhiti said, "My parents must definitely have been watching the show nervously, wondering what this girl was going to do next. I lacked a little understanding at the time. I let my emotions take over and ended up doing things I shouldn't have. I didn't use the right words, and my behaviour wasn't good. In anger and aggression, I said and did many things that I would never want to do and will never repeat. There is no point in just saying this here; I will show you through my actions."

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{{^usCountry}} She also revealed that she has not had much time to speak to her father since returning home, as he has been busy with his own commitments. However, she said Manoj still made sure to check in on her and sent her a message of support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also revealed that she has not had much time to speak to her father since returning home, as he has been busy with his own commitments. However, she said Manoj still made sure to check in on her and sent her a message of support. {{/usCountry}}

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Rhiti added, "As for after I came out, I haven't spoken to my father much. He is also busy with things at the moment, but of course, he messaged me saying, 'Whatever it is, beta, I am proud of you.'"

About Rhiti Tiwari's eviction

In the third week, Rhiti declared that she hated Qazi and went on to hurl abuses at him during a diss battle task. She even accused Qazi of physically charging at her during the task. While Rhiti expected support from Salman Khan, the host instead bashed her for her language and rude behaviour towards Uditi and Qazi. He further praised Qazi and Uditi for handling the situation well.

Salman further called Rhiti’s performance in the diss battle task the “worst diss ever” and added, “Qazi has gracefully handled all the insults; he has done it all for 20 years. But you, Rhiti, you think you are a rockstar, but no one thinks so… You are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter… people will say it is nepotism. Now, this is the result of your father’s hard work. From now on, it depends on you. What you do, the blame or credit should not go to your father… but aap Dolly ban gayi us fight mein. Mera baap hota toh dekh leta, but kaise dekh leta? Aapke father actor nahi, politician hain (If he were my father, I would have seen it. But how could I have seen it? Your father is not an actor; he is a politician). But I don’t think any father would entertain that.”

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A few days later, Bigg Boss announced a shocking mid-week eviction. BB asked the three captaincy contenders who they thought had made the least contribution to the game among the nominated contestants. While Mahhi first took Mary Kom’s name and Yung DSA named Aman Gandhi, Uditi was the one who took Rhiti Tiwari’s name. The other two later agreed with her. Uditi shared that she felt Rhiti’s personality was confusing, and the sudden shift in her behaviour towards Qazi Touqeer had also raised eyebrows. She was then eliminated, not due to audience votes but due to housemates' votes.