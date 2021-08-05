Rocky Jaiswal on marriage plans with Hina Khan: We don’t want to do something just for a societal tag

Actor Hina Khan and filmmaker Rocky Jaiswal have been together for many years now, and marriage is something they do discuss on and off. However, Jaiswal reveals that they don’t want to do it just for the heck of a husband and wife tag.

“We’ve been together for a good number of years now, and have been through all ups and downs that a couple can possibly see after marriage. Mentally, we’re there,” he continues, “We don’t want to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it. It doesn’t make sense to us. Even after getting married, I’ve seen that people aren’t close to one another, and then what’s the point of getting married.”

Jaiswal, who met Khan on the sets of her TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009 adds that as a couple, they’re very happy in the space they’re in right now and they’re “absolutely secure” about each other.

“We don’t have any kind of inhibitions about each other. That gives us the liberty to expand and move ahead in our careers to see where it leads to. We think that there’s still time for marriage. Eventually, we’ll get married but that time is not now,” he shares.

Talking about the secret to their long term relationship, he says they’re every like-minded people and understand each other the way one does their family.

“We strongly believe that rishte upar se ban kar aate hai. I don’t think I’d be close to anyone the way I’m with Hina. We can talk just about anything under the sun. The openness and transparency that we have in our relationship is amazing especially, when you see what’s happening around everywhere. People are doing what not even after being together for years,” he explains.

Not just personal life, the two are also professional collaborators. They have their production house and have made films, including the short film, Lines, which had screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and recently released on an OTT.

Jaiswal says they work well together because they’re good at striking a balance between work and professional life.

“Both of us got together because we respect each other a lot. Respect is the first step that brought us together. She is a remarkable person but she’s also a very hard working and an earnest individual. Even if you give her an Instagram video to be posted, she’ll do it with everything she has got,” says Jaiswal, adding, “She’s my co-producer, she is my co-director in the production house. I think our professional experience has been an added advantage in our personal life. We know what to expect out of each other and how much to push each other.”