Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rubina Dilaik reveals producer cheated her of 16 lakhs, says she had to sell two houses and her car
tv

Rubina Dilaik reveals producer cheated her of 16 lakhs, says she had to sell two houses and her car

Rubina Dilaik has said she had to sell her houses and a car after she was cheated of ₹16 lakhs during her initial years in the industry. 
Rubina Dilaik made her acting debut in 2008.  
Published on Dec 11, 2021 05:41 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rubina Dilaik revealed she was cheated of 16 lakhs by a producer in 2011. The actor said that the incident forced her to sell both her houses and a car. 

The Bigg Boss 14 winner made her acting debut with Chotti Bahu in 2008. Rubina went on to star in shows such as Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. 

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Rubina recalled that in 2011, her payments were due for months. After nine months went by, she urged the producer to meet her just once to understand what was happening. When she finally did, she was informed that the production house showed her records of the shoot being delayed, the reason and the loss incurred due to it. 

When she was handed the record, her dues were worth 16 lakhs. “My uplinks were worth 16 lakhs, in 2011. And honestly, none of the events were true. There were nine such events that were written,” she said. Rubina also shared an incident involving an insect bite on Madh Island, during a shoot, which led to her getting a fever for two to three hours. “That event was written in the ledger and the money that was deducted for that two hours of delay of the shoot was almost 1.45 lakhs. So I have paid all of that out of my pocket,” she said. 

RELATED STORIES

“I was devastated. I had to sell off my house. My very own house in the city of dreams. I had two houses at that point in time, I had to sell them off because I was way behind my commitments. I was way behind my EMIs. I sold off my car. From then I decided, no Mercedes and BMWs, it’s okay. I don’t want to live in uncertainty, insecurity, and constant anxiety,” she added. 

Also read: Rubina Dilaik shuts down 'pseudo fans', says they are 'threatening to leave fandom because I am fat now'

Rubina is married to Abhinav Shukla, who is also a television actor. The couple appeared on Bigg Boss 14 last year, when they were on the verge of separation. However, the show helped the couple put away their differences. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik rubina dilak
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP