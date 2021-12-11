Rubina Dilaik reveals producer cheated her of 16 lakhs, says she had to sell two houses and her car

Rubina Dilaik revealed she was cheated of ₹16 lakhs by a producer in 2011. The actor said that the incident forced her to sell both her houses and a car.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner made her acting debut with Chotti Bahu in 2008. Rubina went on to star in shows such as Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Rubina recalled that in 2011, her payments were due for months. After nine months went by, she urged the producer to meet her just once to understand what was happening. When she finally did, she was informed that the production house showed her records of the shoot being delayed, the reason and the loss incurred due to it.

When she was handed the record, her dues were worth ₹16 lakhs. “My uplinks were worth ₹16 lakhs, in 2011. And honestly, none of the events were true. There were nine such events that were written,” she said. Rubina also shared an incident involving an insect bite on Madh Island, during a shoot, which led to her getting a fever for two to three hours. “That event was written in the ledger and the money that was deducted for that two hours of delay of the shoot was almost ₹1.45 lakhs. So I have paid all of that out of my pocket,” she said.

“I was devastated. I had to sell off my house. My very own house in the city of dreams. I had two houses at that point in time, I had to sell them off because I was way behind my commitments. I was way behind my EMIs. I sold off my car. From then I decided, no Mercedes and BMWs, it’s okay. I don’t want to live in uncertainty, insecurity, and constant anxiety,” she added.

Rubina is married to Abhinav Shukla, who is also a television actor. The couple appeared on Bigg Boss 14 last year, when they were on the verge of separation. However, the show helped the couple put away their differences.

