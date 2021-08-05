Sahil Khattar: Delay in the release of our film is disappointing but there’s no other option

Many film releases are stuck and awaiting release but due to the pandemic, theatres haven’t opened to full capacity yet. Sahil Khattar, who is looking forward to his debut in Bollywood with Kabir Khan’s 83, is sad given the delay. However, actor and host is hopeful that with things getting better in the last few months, the sports drama is inching its way towards a theatrical release.

He says, “I am disappointed but I know in this condition that we don’t have any other option but to delay the release. And this is for our own good. Not just people connected to us or the people who are in the film but everybody who’s connected to the film and their relatives, the whole country and the industry people as well, everyone wants to see this film in theatre. So, I am not losing hope.” The actor has shot for another project, a web original film, 200, which might end up being his debut after all, as it is likely to release soon.

Talking more about why the sports drama film is made for the big screen, Khattar adds, “The sound of the ball hitting the bat, the sound of me catching a ball and ball touching my gloves, and the thump of the sound in big speakers is unmatchable. It’ll be fun watching it in the theatres only. When you watch a cricket match if you watch it alone it’s not as much fun but when you watch it in a stadium it’s much more fun. And with this when we will relive the glory of a historic victory the whole theatre will turn into a stadium. So, I think it’s better to wait out this much time as the future hopefully will be good.”