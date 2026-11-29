This season of Bigg Boss has seen a calmer yet more savage side of Salman Khan, with the host handling situations with ease and often using sarcasm without losing his cool. However, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar took a dramatic turn when Salman called out YouTuber ScoutOP over his remarks about Love Gill. The new promo also shows the host continuing to reprimand ScoutOP over his comments.

Salman Khan lashes out at ScoutOP

Salman Khan gets angry at ScoutOP, defends Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. more less

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In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman showed the housemates a video clip featuring Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, and ScoutOP discussing Love Gill. In the clip, ScoutOP blamed Love for tempting and manipulating him. He said, “I am very angry with her. I wasted so much time on her. What did I do for four weeks? I even went bald; what does she want now? That day, I shaved my head out of anger. I was frustrated. That was the most traumatising day of my life. I have never listened to anyone so much in all these years. One thing she would randomly do every day was stare at me for 30 seconds without blinking. What is one supposed to make of that?”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “This is just one of many things. It was like, if I had a Ferrari, I would drive it every day. You enjoy it while it lasts, and I did the same. If you cannot maintain the car, then drive whichever car you want. I don’t want to watch the episode. I will feel ashamed and angry, wondering who this guy is.” As Salman played the clip, Love broke down in tears and was left inconsolable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “This is just one of many things. It was like, if I had a Ferrari, I would drive it every day. You enjoy it while it lasts, and I did the same. If you cannot maintain the car, then drive whichever car you want. I don’t want to watch the episode. I will feel ashamed and angry, wondering who this guy is.” As Salman played the clip, Love broke down in tears and was left inconsolable. {{/usCountry}}

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Salman then called out ScoutOP over his remarks, saying, "What's there left to say? What was your thought process? What all have you said about Love? You have thrown her under the bus. You have blamed her for everything. We don't know what your intention was behind this. Maybe you wanted to give yourself a clean chit, saying that it was Love who tempted you and that you got caught in a web."

In the promo, when ScoutOP tried to defend himself, Salman lost his cool. He lashed out at the YouTuber, saying, "You have always tried to prove us wrong. And what is that confused expression? You have justified yourself and made her look like the one at fault. What haven't you done or said about Love? You have destroyed Love's reputation."

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When ScoutOP refused to take responsibility, Salman grew angrier and said, "Did I have this conversation? That girl has affected you so much that you have lost the plot. Have I raised my voice even once this season? Agar is waqt nahi karta toh lanat hai merepe (If I don't do it this time, shame on me)."

About the Love Gill and ScoutOP's situation

The audience has repeatedly questioned the closeness between Love and ScoutOP. Even Salman tried to warn them. However, the makers then brought Kashvi, ScoutOP's girlfriend, to give him a clear picture. While his girlfriend asked him to keep his distance from Love and blamed Love for manipulating him, ScoutOP didn't act on it for long.

Two weeks later, after a fight with Love, ScoutOP shaved his head. When Salman asked if he did it because of Love, he denied it, saying he did it out of guilt and anger over pushing Yung DSA. In the same Weekend Ka Vaar, Love questioned his intentions towards her, after which ScoutOP decided to cut all ties with her. While they say they are brother and sister, their equation and closeness had fans doubting their relationship.

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Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar from Monday to Saturday at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.