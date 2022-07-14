Sara Khan confirms she's dating Shantanu Raje, a pilot; reveals why they kept their relationship hidden

Sara Khan has confirmed that she is in a relationship. The actor is dating Shantanu Raje, who has been frequently seen in videos on her Instagram. Shantanu, who is a pilot and a restaurateur as per his Instagram bio, has also shared several pictures and videos of Sara on his Instagram account. Also Read| Ali Mercchant wants to tell ex-Sara Khan not to ‘take limelight’ from him

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara shared that she and Shantanu decided to keep their romance hidden initially as he is not from the entertainment industry. However, they feel comfortable going public with their relationship now. In a new interview, Sara said they have been dating for a while now.

Sara told Pinkvilla that her romance with Shantanu started on social media. She said, "It is very much true. Yes, Shantanu and I are in a relationship. We are dating for a while now. Both of us mutually decided to keep it under wraps, since he doesn't belong to showbiz. Now since both of us are comfortable about coming out in public, here we are." Shantanu added to this, "Yes Sara and I are truly, madly in love with each other."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shantanu is not from showbiz, but will soon be making his entry into the entertainment industry with a music video opposite his girlfriend. Shantanu and Sara will appear in a rain-themed music video for a song by singer Mohit Chauhan. Shantanu shared a picture on his Instagram on Wednesday in which he posed next to Sara and Mohit, and wrote "Very excited for my first ever music video. I will be featuring in the Song with Sara Khan (heart emoji). Sung by the great Mr. Mohit Chauhan sir." Sara commented on the post, "Good job! You acted well for the first time."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara was last seen in the captivity-based reality show Lock Upp, where her ex-husband Ali Mercchant had also made his entry a few days later. She will soon appear in Colors TV's drama series Spy Bahu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.