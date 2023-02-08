Sargun Mehta roots for Priyanka Choudhary to win Bigg Boss, reveals what her mother said: 'Woh jeetne aayi hai aur.....'

Actor Sargun Mehta took to Instagram, and shared a series of pictures with husband-actor Ravi Dubey, and actors--Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Through her post, she extended support to Priyanka so that she becomes the winner of Bigg Boss 16. She asked all her fans to vote for her. Sargun also shared what her mother thinks about Priyanka. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will take place on February 12. Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare will fight for the trophy. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16 contestants call Priyanka Choudhary ‘over confidence ki devi’, Soundarya does her 'aarti')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sargun shared a group picture featuring Priyanka, Ravi, Ankita among others from their party. Priyanka wore a glittery co-ord set with black overcoat. Sargun wore an off shoulder green dress. In another picture, Priyanka posed with his co-actor of Udaariyan, Ankit. The two flashed their radiant smiles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sargun wrote, “ROOTING for our girl to win and bring the trophy home @priyankachaharchoudhary ..My mom has been saying since the 1st episode ki, baaki sab khelne aayein hain, priyanka jeetne aayi hai (Everyone has come to play while Priyanka has come to win) Winning and ruling hearts..Vote for her if you haven't yet .. tejo for the win.”

Reacting to the post for Priyanka, one of Sargun's fans wrote, “Thank you so much Sargun.” Another fan commented, “Thank you so much for this post, really sweet of you.” Other fan wrote, “Thank you for that unseen #PriyAnkt picture.” A fan commented, “Thanks for supporting my precious baby Pari."

Priyanka is one of the most popular and strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 16. She has a strong fan following along with contestants Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan among others. There were rumours of Priyanka and Ankit Gupta being romantically involved with each other. Their true friendship and bonding was admired by their fans on the show. She was in the limelight for raising her voice and holding strong opinions on every matter inside the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON