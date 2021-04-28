IND USA
Vaishali takkar become popular as Anjali Bharadwaj of Sasural Simar Ka.
Sasural Simar Ka actor Vaishali Takkar is engaged to Abhinandan Singh, watch video

Vaishali Takkar, who starred in TV shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared a video of her roka ceremony with Dr. Abhinandan Singh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 06:52 PM IST

Actor Vaishali Takkar, who starred in popular TV shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has got engaged to Dr Abhinandan Singh. The actor shared the news on Instagram.

"What’s yours will Ultimately find you even from another end of the world #Rokafied To this Wonderful Man Dr. Abhinandan Singh AKA My Mr. Africa #AbhiShali #rokaceremony," she said, sharing the video. A number of her industry friends congratulated her on the occasion. Actor Rohan Mehraa said: "Congratulations." Actor Krissann Barretto wrote: "Brooo hahahhahaha congrats." Subuhi Joshi too wrote: "Oh my god congratulations."

While Vaishali chose an all-red sari and blouse combination, Abhinandan was seen in black T-shirt and a pair of trousers. The video showed a woman applying tilak on their foreheads. As per a India Today report, Abhinandan is a dental surgeon in Kenya.

Vaishali became a household name playing Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was seen playing the daughter of the lead pair, Simar and Prem. Vaishali made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlala Hai in 2016. She was also seen in serials such as Yeh Vaada Raha and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

Also read: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar go live on Instagram after midnight, fan asks 'doesn't Disha ever go home?'

Sasural Simar Ka is a hit television show, that first aired in 2011 and is the story of two sisters from Vrindavan - Simar and Roli. They marry into the Bharadwaj household and soon become ideal daughters-in-law, navigating the family's fortunes through good and difficult times. It stars Dipika Kakkar in the lead role. The show ended on March 2018 but will be back with second season soon.

