Saumya Kamble's dad wanted her to be a doctor, best moment on India's Best Dancer 2 was when 'he changed his mind'

Saumya Kamble from Pune won the winner's trophy for India's Best Dancer season 2 and she has said that for the longest time, her father did not support her as a dancer. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saumya opened up on what brought her to the dancing reality show, her future plans, and more.

The 16-year-old said that her father never supported her career as a dancer, but added that he is not too cruel either. "People think that he is too khadoos (grumpy), he is not. He has been a very loving and caring father for all my life. It is just that he never wanted me to pursue dance as a career. He always wanted me to be a doctor. At first, he did not support me at all (as a dancer). Not like he is mean or anything, he rather is cute and loves me a lot. He just wanted me to be a doctor and thought that there is no career in dance. He never even wanted me to get selected on the show. Many guests and judges on the show convinced him and finally, he said that I can be a dancer. "

Saumya added, “Papa never asked me not to dance. He just said that it cannot be a career and if I would ever spend a lot of time on dance, he'd say it won't help me in my career.”

She also said, "Many moments (on the show) were great and high points for me. For example, when Nora Fatehi ma'am praised me and gave me a belly dancer coin. The one when Asha Bhosle gifted me a Nataraj idol. But, the best would be the point when my dad changed on the show, started supporting me as a dancer, and said that I can pursue dance as my career. That was the best and most memorable moment for me."

Talking about not being able to perform in the finale, she said, "I am just feeling low. Nothing serious, but I feared it could get worse if I continued (dancing). As a precaution, I decided to stay back and get some rest. "

She added, “My family is very happy. We did not expect that I will win the show. The top five contestants were very strong and good. I want to thank everyone, on the show as well as my family and the audience for supporting me all the way. I felt really bad that I could not perform but, I just had to let go. It was their dream that I appear on a reality show, and now I am a winner. My mom is very emotional and she has supported me a lot.”

Saumya also talked about the appreciation she got from Asha Bhonsle who appeared on the show as a guest. “To be labelled 'choti (young) Helen', is a huge thing. Helen is a legendary dancer, and my mom was very emotional at the time when I got the label. Asha ma'am also gifted me a Nataraj idol and told me that she gives it to those who perform the best. That was a happy moment for me. It is a huge thing for a dancer to receive a Nataraj idol. Ever since, even promos for the show call me ‘Saumya Kamble aka choti Helen’. I like it.”

Talking about her choreographer Vartika Jha, Saumya said, “I always wanted to dance with her. More than me, my mom wanted it. It was great that I got a chance. We do not share a contestant and mentor relationship, we are more like sisters. We share such great love and care. From day one, she has been very helpful. I will miss her a lot.”

Revealing that she started dancing at the age of four, Saumya said, “When I was four, I started to dance. It was my mom's dream to participate in a reality show and she could not so I had to fulfil her dreams. She has always supported me. My sister, my badi ammi (aunt), and all my sisters have helped me. They would sit up all night and help me with costumes and song edits and I would just practice. I have participated in a lot of small competitions before India's Best Dancer 2.”

She added, “But papa said that dance is not a career. I am studying biology as he wanted me to be a doctor. I have always balanced dance and studies."

Also read: India’s Best Dancer 2 finale: Saumya lifts trophy, Gourav is runner-up

Talking about her future plans, she said, “I am not sure if I will pursue dance or science in graduation. But I will complete my graduation. I want to be a choreographer.” Saumya, who scored 85% in tenth boards (Maharashtra State Education Board), added that she wants to represent India on an international level through her dance.

Asked about her social media presence, Saumya said, “I do not handle my social media accounts, my mom does. I am just thinking about what I can do there.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON