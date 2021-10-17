Saumya Tandon: I let go of a lot of money and a cushy job to explore the other side

Actor Saumya Tandon’s decision to quit the show comedy show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! came as a shock to all. But she reasons that she desired to do a variety of work and go beyond the usual.

“I have received a lot of offers and opportunities [since I quit the show]. But, I can’t disclose them. I didn’t want to do them, they were either very similar (to her previous roles), or not something I thought would have taken me ahead [in my career]. They would have given me money, but at this stage and phase of my career, I am focused on quality,” asserts Tandon, 36.

Isn’t it tough to let go of lucrative offers, as ask and Tandon admits that it’s absolutely not easy.

“Leaving Bhabhiji was huge (step)… I let go of a lot of money, a cushy job and secure life,” she continues, “If I would had continued, I’d have not been able to explore the other side. If you are doing one kind of project (for a long time), you cannot be any place anywhere else. You are not even considered(for any other project) with other people because they (makers) know you would be so busy with that project that won’t give you a call (to check on one’s availability).”

Tandon quips that taking risks is necessary in life. “It is very important. If you have to get the pearl from the ocean, you have got to take yourself deep down into it and explore it. To do that, you cannot be just sitting on the shore and thinking.”

Lastly, she reveals that she is passionate about, and hints at coming out with her works too. “Thankfully I am getting the time to write. There might also be a collaboration with a musician to come up with a song written by me,” she hints at something coming up soon.