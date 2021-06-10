Saumya Tandon: My heart goes out to people who have lost jobs and have had salary cuts

Though the pandemic and subsequent restrictions stalled many outdoor shoots, for actor Saumya Tandon, work never really stopped. She tells us that she bought a stand and a light to continue shooting from home, all by herself.

“A lot of advertisements and shoots are happening from home only. I’ve hosted a couple of shows from home, and shot a lot of social media ads as well,” she says, adding, “That’s very interesting. This is the new normal. I’m trying to adjust to new norms. I’ve become very good with the camera work, too.”

Tandon, best known for shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! and Aisa Des Hai Mera, agrees that a steady flow of income is crucial in uncertain times like these.

“My heart goes out to a lot of people, who have lost jobs, have had salary cuts and are left with very few savings. It has been very tough for them. Thankfully, I’m not in that situation, I work because I want to. But, there are a lot of people who’re in that situation. It’s so heartbreaking to see them suffer,” says the 36-year-old.

The actor also stresses on the importance of keeping oneself mentally occupied, too. She elaborates, “It’s also integral because you feel productive, worthy and get the feeling that you’re doing something with your life. Otherwise, it becomes very depressing. There are so many mental challenges one has to go through. It’s not that just by sitting at home one is safe. There are a lot of challenges one has to work through with patience. Right now, we all are dealing with issues like confusion, restlessness, feeling lost, loss of purpose, insecurity about the future.”