Sayantani Ghosh’s first Poila Boishakh post marriage is all about food and family reunion

For Sayantani Ghosh, this Bengali New Year is going to be a special one as she will celebrate the day with her husband Anugrah Tiwari, who she married in December 2021.

Talking about introducing her husband to all the Poila Boishakh shenanigans, Ghosh tells us, “He has been introduced to it already because we have been together for a long time now. But obviously this will be my first Bengali New Year post my wedding and it makes it all the more special.”

The actor says that it will be a complete family affair. “My parents are here in Mumbai from Kolkata. My brother also got married last year June so this is his first Poila Boishakh after marriage as well. Now that we have Maa and Baba, it will be complete family reunion. We plan to go to Kaali madir that is something we always do. I will keep that trend going. In the evening we have a group of Bengali friends and we are planning to catch up and wear new clothes, that goes without saying,” she shares.

Food is a big part of any Bengali festival, Ghosh says that while she is a big foodie and looks forward to these special days to gorge on Bengali delicacies, Tiwari is not like her at all.

“Anugrah is not really a foodie like I am. Being a Bengali we eat a lot on our festivals. But he is not like he has to have paayesh and sondesh. He tastes everything, but he does not get excited about food as much as I do. Also he is a vegetarian, food is functional for him,” the 37-year-old says.

While she continues to celebrate the day in Mumbai for the last 17 years, Ghosh does miss the celebration on Kolkata. But she makes sure that she makes it a full on Bengali celebration.

“I make sure I wear a saree. This time I will also wear my shakha and pola (white and red bangles worn by married women) and sindoor. I definitely want to start the year with a new hope. It is a new beginning, new year. This year I will seek blessing for my married life,” she ends.