Scooter Braun opens up about Taylor Swift controversy on Bloomberg's ‘Idea Generation’

Scooter Braun, the music executive who has managed artists such as Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande, recently appeared on the Season 3 premiere of Bloomberg's ‘Idea Generation’ and opened up about his thoughts on managers' responsibilities, work/life balance, and his relationships. But one topic that fans were eagerly awaiting was his feud with Taylor Swift.

Braun's purchase of Big Machine Records

During the interview with host Noah Callahan-Bever, Braun spoke about his purchase of Big Machine Records, the label that Taylor Swift was signed to at the beginning of her career. The acquisition was a controversial move, as it gave Braun ownership of Swift's master recordings, something that she had publicly spoken out against.

Braun's take on the feud with Taylor Swift

When asked about his back-and-forth with Swift, Braun did not mention her by name but said, "I choose to look at it as like, these moments that you think someone is attacking you or these moments you think are unfair, one you play a role in every one of these moments because you are part of the story. And two, you can choose to be angry, resentful, bitter, and actually become the story in your anger, or you can choose to say thank you for playing a role in my growth and move on."

Braun's advice on work/life balance and relationships

Aside from the Taylor Swift controversy, Braun also shared his thoughts on managers' responsibilities and work/life balance. He emphasized the importance of taking care of oneself and one's relationships while still being able to give 100% to one's work.

About Bloomberg's 'Idea Generation'

The "Idea Generation" series has previously featured guests such as Dwyane Wade, Jessie Reyez, The Dream, Action Bronson, and Marsai Martin. The show provides a platform for influential individuals to share their stories and ideas, making it an important source of inspiration for those seeking to make a positive impact on the world.

Where to watch Bloomberg's 'Idea Generation'

The episode featuring Scooter Braun is currently available on YouTube and can be streamed on the Bloomberg app, connected TV devices, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree+, and Bloomberg.com at 8:30 p.m. ET.

