Shabir Ahluwalia: Lucky to be in the league of actors who enjoy a loyal fanbase

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia — who gained prominence through TV shows and went onto explore the big screen — has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. He feels fortunate to be among those TV actors who have a devoted following, which is a rare thing these days. “Actually, I do consider myself exceptionally fortunate in that way. When we started, we had a set audience and our shows ruled the charts for years. Fans looked up to us as those characters that we portrayed on-screen. That kind of love and fandom is impossible to find in today’s time. With the overflow of content and mediums things have certainly changed in a big way, no doubt! Lucky that I belong to those league of actors who still rule the hearts,” says the Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Kahiin to Hoga actor.

On quitting his last show that had its share of high ratings for a long time, Ahluwalia says, “Success of a show does not mean that actors need to hold on to it even when nothing much is left for them to do in terms of role and story. I have no qualms about moving on. A number of my shows in the past have run for years, but when it’s time to take a leap forward, you just know it. Though Kumkum Bhagya is and will be close to my heart because it gave one of the most loved characters of recent times.”

The Mission Istanbul (2008) actor prefers staying away from social media. “I find social media too time-consuming, and it’s when I’m doing absolutely nothing that I post something. Now that can be in months or years.”

Ahluwalia who was in Lucknow recently is all upbeat about his new show again as a lead, “Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will see me back on small screen.”