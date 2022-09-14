Shafaq Naaz: I’m learning to stay off negativity on social media

After working for over a decade in the industry, actor Shafaq Naaz is happy still being recognized for the character she played in Mahabharat (2013).

“I have no qualms being remembered as Kunti as it was a legendry show and it’s difficult to have such ventures in today’s time on TV. Things have changed considerably; you hardly get to see long running daily soaps that are earning TRPs. Not just Mahabaharat, my role of Mayuri in Chidiya Ghar (2014) too is well etched in memories of my fans.’

Last seen in digital films Halala (2019) and X & Y (2022), Naaz finds social media the best way to stay connected with viewers and fans, she says, ‘I enjoy interacting with my fans, it helps me to know my standing and also what more they expect of me as an artiste. But at times things do get a little out of hand and you are left disappointed. As I have been working on TV and OTT both, I have two sets of followers, the former ones still see me as those mythological characters that I play on screen. Couple of times they disagree with my choice of dressing and question it.’

‘This is something beyond my understanding that even if I sport simple western attire, there are a few who ask me to avoid such clothing and what not. I mean what sense it makes to tell someone how to live his or her life, to each his own. But over the time, I am learning to cut off from such negativity and keep a carefree approach,’ asserts the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor.

Currently, Naaz is focusing on her TV daily and along with that she wrapped an OTT series too. ‘For now, I am looking for projects that let me explore other mediums as well. I can’t give my entire month to daily. My role in the show Hanuman gives me enough time to take up other assignments too. It’s one life and I want to work and spend quality time as well. I want to keep work pressure at bay.’