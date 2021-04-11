Shaheer Sheikh posts throwback photo from when he weighed 95 kgs, fans love 'chubby, cute' version of him

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh seems to have lost a dramatic amount of weight over the years. He took to Instagram to flashback to the time he weighed 95 kgs. The picture got reactions from many of his fans as well as industry colleagues.

Shaheer shared a picture of himself wearing a blue T-shirt and track pants, posing on a motorbike. “95kg #flashback,” he captioned his post.

“Heavy duty,” television actor Gautam Rode commented, along with a face with a stuck-out tongue emoji. Singer Akasa wrote, “Kitni pyaari thi yeh bechaari (How cute was she),” perhaps referring to Shaheer’s bike. Television actor Chaitrali Gupte commented, “OMG....But you always rocked all your looks…”

Fans, meanwhile, showered Shaheer with compliments. “95 or 75. Heera toh Heera hi hai (A diamond is always a diamond)@shaheernsheikh,” one wrote. “Chubby cute Sheikh. i like it , i really really like it @shaheernsheikh. keep smiling always shaheera, lots of love and be safe,” another commented. “Main toh superman shaheer ka fan,” a third wrote, modifying the lyrics of the song Superman from Tevar.

Shaheer made his small screen debut in 2009 with the Disney series Kya Mast Hai Life. He has starred in a number of shows including Navya... Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He was most recently seen in the ALTBalaji series Paurashpur.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about wanting to stay away from the limelight, despite being an actor. “I try to stay low-key and don’t like to be the centre of attention. It’s weird, I know (laughs) People tell me that I chose the wrong profession as being an actor also means being in the limelight. I agree but I became an actor for the art, to be able to live another life via a character that I essay and I feel I have lived so many lives through all the roles I have played,” he said.

