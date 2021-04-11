Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shaheer Sheikh posts throwback photo from when he weighed 95 kgs, fans love 'chubby, cute' version of him
tv

Shaheer Sheikh posts throwback photo from when he weighed 95 kgs, fans love 'chubby, cute' version of him

Shaheer Sheikh shared an old picture of himself from the time he weighed 95 kgs. The throwback photo drew appreciation from fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Shaheer Sheikh shared an old photo of himself on Instagram.

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh seems to have lost a dramatic amount of weight over the years. He took to Instagram to flashback to the time he weighed 95 kgs. The picture got reactions from many of his fans as well as industry colleagues.

Shaheer shared a picture of himself wearing a blue T-shirt and track pants, posing on a motorbike. “95kg #flashback,” he captioned his post.

“Heavy duty,” television actor Gautam Rode commented, along with a face with a stuck-out tongue emoji. Singer Akasa wrote, “Kitni pyaari thi yeh bechaari (How cute was she),” perhaps referring to Shaheer’s bike. Television actor Chaitrali Gupte commented, “OMG....But you always rocked all your looks…”

Fans, meanwhile, showered Shaheer with compliments. “95 or 75. Heera toh Heera hi hai (A diamond is always a diamond)@shaheernsheikh,” one wrote. “Chubby cute Sheikh. i like it , i really really like it @shaheernsheikh. keep smiling always shaheera, lots of love and be safe,” another commented. “Main toh superman shaheer ka fan,” a third wrote, modifying the lyrics of the song Superman from Tevar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi attacked by peacock. Watch video

When Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol audition

Aly Goni came up with romantic caption for Jasmin Bhasin's new Dubai trip pics

Kavita Kaushik dismisses Bigg Boss as a ‘fake reality show’

Shaheer made his small screen debut in 2009 with the Disney series Kya Mast Hai Life. He has starred in a number of shows including Navya... Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He was most recently seen in the ALTBalaji series Paurashpur.

Also see: When unimpressed Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar sing at Indian Idol audition. ​Watch video

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about wanting to stay away from the limelight, despite being an actor. “I try to stay low-key and don’t like to be the centre of attention. It’s weird, I know (laughs) People tell me that I chose the wrong profession as being an actor also means being in the limelight. I agree but I became an actor for the art, to be able to live another life via a character that I essay and I feel I have lived so many lives through all the roles I have played,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shaheer sheikh

Related Stories

tv

Step inside Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s swanky apartment with a chandelier in bathroom

PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:51 PM IST
tv

Shaheer Sheikh says he realised wife Ruchikaa Kapoor was ‘the one’ during their trips together: ‘It felt perfect’

UPDATED ON DEC 21, 2020 04:52 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP