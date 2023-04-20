Shailesh Lodha sues Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers; files a complaint against Asit Modi’s production house (Exclusive)

Actor Shailesh Lodha who played the titular character in the TV show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) shot his last in April last year. Due to a rift between him and the showrunner Asit Modi, Lodha left the show. Earlier in January, we reported how Lodha was waiting for more than six months to clear his dues of over a year. The latest update that we have learnt is that Lodha has decided to take legal support.

From what we have gathered in the first week of March, Lodha filed a complaint against Modi for his pending dues and sued his production company. The Waah Bhai Waah host reached out to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and initiated a corporate insolvency resolution under section 9, as Modi could not pay his debts. The hearing is slated to be in May.

When we reached Lodha, the actor-poet stated, “The matter is subjudice and under court, so I’ll not comment anything on this.”

Modi on the other hand excused himself from commenting on the matter, citing he is travelling. Soon, we were contacted by Sohil Ramani, project head, TMKOC, who said, “There isn’t much to say that hasn’t been said earlier. Shailesh Lodha has been like a family only. When he left we respected that. And on numerous occasions through email and on telephone we have requested him to come to the office to sign all required paperwork and take his remaining numeration. We have never denied or refused to give his payment. In every company when people leave, they have to sign full and final papers before complete payment is released. Where is the issue? Instead of going around and complaining, isn’t it better to simply follow the regular procedure?” Ask Ramani how they wish to pursue the case, and he retorted, “We are not pursuing any case, because we did not refuse to give his payment. We have already informed sir (Lodha) to take his dues and sign the required papers.”

